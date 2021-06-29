BioLargo's Engineering Subsidiary on a Hot Streak with New Contract Awards

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its engineering subsidiary has recently been notified of several new contract awards. These recent wins are expected to increase the company's operating cash flow, which will support its plans for top-line revenue growth and its efforts to commercialize a number of BioLargo's patented environmental technologies.

These new contract wins are for work with 1) a resin manufacturing facility, 2) a dairy farm, 3) a new project at Picatinny Arsenal, one of the company's long-time customers, 4) a potato processing plant, and 5) a US Air Force base, adding to the other seven bases already served by the company. Together, the new contracts are worth more than $1.2 million in revenue, most of which will be earned over the next six months.

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo commented, "We believe these recent contract wins are evidence that our engineering subsidiary is on a trajectory toward aggressive growth, both in revenues and capacity. More cash flow means they can bring on new talent and expand their reach and credibility in the market as a reliable solutions provider for pressing environmental challenges, and empowers them to commercialize our patented innovations, including our water treatment technologies."

BioLargo Engineering, Sciences and Technologies, LLC (BLEST), was created to support three critical business initiatives:

Scaling up and commercializing BioLargo's innovative environmental technologies like its Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) energy-efficient water treatment technology, currently preparing for commercial trials. Building a customer-focused business that delivers trusted expert advice and practical engineering solutions to tackle some of the toughest environmental challenges. Continuing the company's rich history of innovation. BLEST has already developed a potentially market-disruptive water treatment technology for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS (read more at our blog: https://bit.ly/3jmIyWN), as well as an industrial waste mineral extraction technology. Both of these opportunities are in the final stages of preparing for commercial launch.

Mr. Calvert finished by saying, "These contract wins are a testament to our engineers' technical skill and reputation as trusted project integrators. These two aspects are what will drive our patented, high-value innovations into the market."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

