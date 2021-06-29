Kisses From Italy Begins Canadian Franchise Expansion Plan With A Commitment for the First Location

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the Company's first franchise in Canada is expected to open by the end of September of 2021. Montreal, Canada will be the home of the new restaurant location and also marks the first location part of the Canadian multi-unit expansion deal, signed between Demasar Management and Kisses From Italy, which will see the development of 100 restaurants across the country. Demasar Management took on the role of becoming the lead operator of Kisses From Italy franchises in Canada when the deal was signed in June of 2020.

Located in the Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, the new location, having address at 1418 Fleury Street east, will bear the name of the Kisses From Italy brand and will be offering the full Kisses From Italy's menu that has been enjoyed by the Company's customers in Florida, Italy and California. Situated in a highly sought out commercial and trafficked area with a large residentially concentrated neighborhood and great demographics near the intersection of Fleury Street east and Christope-Colombe Ave, "we landed on a great spot in a great neighborhood, which we are excited to be part of and we believe the brand will do well in serving the local community," stated Demasar Management, Managing Director, Denis Senencal. 'It is a real privilege to be part of Kisses From Italy and opening the first franchise in Canada. Given the consumer demand for high-quality and affordable product offerings, I am confident the Kisses From Italy menu will do well. I am grateful to be given the opportunity to open a Kisses From Italy in Montreal, Quebec. This is a wonderful opportunity to represent the group and develop other franchisees in the Great White North!" added Senecal.

Claudio Ferri, co-CEO, CIO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy, noted "a huge thank you goes out to Oberfeld Snowcap, one of Canada's largest and leading retail advisory firms, that worked diligently in presenting us a few spots and helping our team find an ideal location for the first Kisses From Italy in Canada. Oberfeld Snowcap played a big role in supporting the Kisses From Italy team in finding, negotiating and overseeing everything necessary to secure this location." Ferri added, "now with the opening of the location in Montreal, as well as the newly formed relationship with franchise development giant Fransmart, for our international expansion plans, we believe the Kisses From Italy story will only continue to get better and better as our expected growth will begin to accelerate."

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy commented, "It has been an exciting few months for the Company with our retail product launch, at the end of 2020, of our gluten-free dry pasta, gnocchi and ready to be served gluten-free authentic Italian tomato sauce products, of which we are currently nearing the 30 store mark across Quebec and Ontario, the signing of the development agreement with Fransmart, the opening of our first operating Franchise in Chino, California and now securing a new location for Canada so that the work can begin on the development and remodeling of the new space, in order to bring the newest Kisses From Italy location to life!"

About Kisses from Italy, Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage and an array of other products. In November of 2020, Kisses From Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are being offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The Company currently operates three corporate-owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's website at www.kissesfromitaly.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

For more information, please visit www.kissesfromitaly.com

