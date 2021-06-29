Logo
Playgon Games Adds Seventh Operator to Its Live Dealer Network

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Continued growth in operator adoption driving high player engagement -

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (

TSXV:DEAL, Financial)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that its 7th Operator has gone live and is actively offering the Company's proprietary live dealer technology to its network of players in select markets. Playgon continues to grow its network with global operators offering its players access to the Company's innovative mobile live dealer product.

Existing operator partners are being leveraged via Playgon's previously announced license agreements with aggregators; Swintt, IGL, and Solid Gaming.

"We continue to garner exceptional interest from gaming operators worldwide and we are delighted with the traction we are getting in the market," stated Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "We are working diligently and quickly to onboard the current pipeline, which will result in more room activity and wagers being placed. The operators that have gone live with us are extremely excited about the innovative and unique product offering we have developed and believe they will see player count rise as they promote the offering. We are extremely excited about the opportunity in front of us as an organization and believe the rapid adoption of our technology not just by operators but by players globally is a positive sign as to what is to come in the months ahead."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director
Tel: (604) 722-5225
Email: [email protected]

Virtus Advisory Group
Tel: (416)-644-5081
Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Playgon Games Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653525/Playgon-Games-Adds-Seventh-Operator-to-Its-Live-Dealer-Network

img.ashx?id=653525

