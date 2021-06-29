Procure Space ETF (UFO) Adds Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Risk Disclosure to Prospectus

Decision comes as Pentagon releases monumental "UAP" report to Congress

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / ProcureAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC, has added an unidentified aerial phenomena "UAP" risk disclosure to the Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq:UFO) prospectus. This announcement comes after top U.S. intelligence and military officials released an unclassified report addressing numerous sightings of unexplainable objects.

The report, a stipulation of the coronavirus-relief package passed in December 2020, was mandated by Congress amid increasing confirmed footage purporting to show UAPs.

"UFOs, once a figment of science fiction, have now captured mainstream attention and present legitimate national security concerns," said Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "Whether originating from foreign adversaries or extraterrestrial activity, UAPs have potentially wide-reaching implications that we need to start taking seriously. We are truly just scratching the surface of what we know."

According to the fund's disclosure, UAPs are "flying objects that look or move unlike any known aircraft used by the U.S. or any foreign country" and "could create unintentional or deliberate operational, data security, ‘cyber' and other interference with the operation of satellites and other objects in space."

The UFO ETF, launched in 2019, is the world's first fund to offer pure-play exposure to the global space economy. At least 80% of the fund's components are required to receive a majority of their revenue from space-related activities. For more information, please visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

