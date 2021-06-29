Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund's Top 2nd-Quarter Trades

The Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed its second-quarter portfolio earlier this week.

Part of California-based Hennessy Advisors, the fund is managed by Tadahiro Fujimura and Tetsuya Hirano. Focusing on sustainable growth while limiting downside, the portfolio managers invest in a concentrated number of growth-oriented, small-cap Japanese companies that have a strong balance sheet, a durable competitive advantage, a high return on equity, above-average earnings growth and strong cash flow generation.

Adhering to these criteria, the fund established five new positions during the three months ended April 30, sold out of seven stocks and added to or reduced a slew of other existing holdings. Among its most notable trades were new positions in Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd. ( TSE:6941, Financial), Musashino Bank Ltd. ( TSE:8336, Financial) and Benesse Holdings Inc. ( TSE:9783, Financial), an addition to the NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. (TSES:5334) holding and the sale of Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd. ( TSE:4047, Financial).

Yamaichi Electronics

After previously exiting a position in Yamaichi Electronics ( TSE:6941, Financial) in the fourth quarter of 2012, the fund entered a new 97,400-share holding, allocating it to 1.46% of the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of 1,513.51 yen ($13.70) per share during the quarter.

The technology company, which manufactures and sells test and burn-in sockets, connectors and interconnect systems, has a market cap of 35.97 billion yen; its shares closed at 1,680 yen on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly overvalued based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

Yamaichi’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to a comfortable level of interest coverage, the robust Altman Z-Score of 4.54 indicates the company is in good standing. The return on invested capital also eclipses the weighted average cost of capital, indicating value is being created as the company grows.

The company is also being supported by an expanding operating margin, strong returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform a majority of competitors and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, which suggests business conditions are healthy. The predictability rank of one out of five stars is on watch, however. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Hennessy is the only guru currently invested in the stock.

Musashino Bank

The Japan Small Cap Fund invested in 83,700 shares of Musashino Bank ( TSE:8336, Financial), dedicating 1.25% of the equity portfolio to the holding. Shares traded for an average price of 1,726.43 yen each during the quarter.

The regional bank has a market cap of 53.73 billion yen; its shares closed at 1,724 yen on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-book ratio of 0.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

Despite having a comfortable level of interest coverage, GuruFocus rated Musashino’s financial strength 3 out of 10. The ROIC has historically fallen below the WACC, indicating poor value creation.

The bank’s profitability did not fare much better, scoring a 4 out of 10 rating on the back of margins and returns that underperform a majority of industry peers. Musashino is supported by a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6, however, indicating operations are stable. Despite seeing revenue per share decline over the past five years, the company still has a one-star predictability rank.

The fund currently is the only guru invested in the stock.

Benesse Holdings

Hennessy picked up 50,000 shares of Benesse Holdings ( TSE:9783, Financial), giving it 1.11% space in the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average per-share price of 2,324.88 yen during the quarter.

The company, which operates educational facilities, nursing homes and child care service centers, has a market cap of 265.34 billion yen; its shares closed at 2,753 yen on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 2,031.02, a price-book ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

Benesse’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to weak interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of indicates the company is under some pressure since the ROIC is surpassed by the WACC, suggesting poor value creation.

The company is also being supported by an expanding operating margin, but its returns underperform over half its competitors. Benesse also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4, but the one-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of revenue per share declining over the past 12 months.

The Japan Small Cap Fund is currently the only guru invested in the stock.

NGK Spark Plug

With an impact of 1.06% on the equity portfolio, Hennessy boosted its NGK Spark Plug ( TSE:5334, Financial) position by 177.46%, buying 63,000 shares. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 1,912 yen per share.

The fund now holds 98,500 shares total, which represent 1.66% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates it has lost 10.22% on the investment since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company, which manufactures spark plugs and other auto parts, along with various ceramic products and tools, has a market cap of 344.84 billion yen; its shares closed at 1,695 yen on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-book ratio of 0.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly undervalued currently.

GuruFocus rated NGK’s financial strength 5 out of 10. Despite issuing approximately 83.8 billion yen in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 2.15 indicates it is under some pressure, however, since the company has recorded losses in operating income in recent years. The WACC also eclipses the ROIC, suggesting poor value creation.

The company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is in decline, it is still outperforming versus industry peers. In contrast, returns are underperforming. NGK also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, but the one-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of revenue per share declining over the past several years.

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) also owns the stock.

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Impacting the equity portfolio by -1.03%, the Japan Small Cap Fund divested of its 111,400 remaining shares of Kanto Denka Kogyo ( TSE:4047, Financial). During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 895.72 yen each.

GuruFocus data shows it has gained an estimated 5.35% on the investment, which was established in the second quarter of 2020.

The company, which manufactures a variety of chemical and metal products, has a market cap of 58.62 billion yen; its shares closed at 1,019 yen on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-book ratio of 1.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value Line indicates the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

Kanto Denka Kogyo’s financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although the company has adequate interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.45 indicates it is under some pressure since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing.

The company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating, driven by an expanding operating margin. Returns, however, are underperforming over half of its competitors. Kanto Denka Kogyo also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, but the one-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of revenue per share declining over the past year.

No other gurus are currently invested in the stock.

Additional trades and portfolio performance

Other major trades of the quarter included the purchase of Tanseisha Co. Ltd. (TSE:9743) and Aruhi Corp. (TSE:7198) as well as the sale of Kobe Bussan Co. Ltd. (TSE:3038).

Hennessy’s $89 million equity portfolio, which is composed of 60 stocks, is mostly heavily invested in the industrials sector with a weight of 37.76%.

According to its website, the Japan Small Cap Fund returned 13.43% in 2020, eclipsing both the Russell/Nomura Small Cap Index’s 4.97% return and the Tokyo Stock Price Index’s return of 13.38%.