Cross Country Healthcare Partners with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to Help Nursing Homes Improve Infection Control

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cross Country Healthcare Partners with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to Help Nursing Homes Improve Infection Control

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, is the first healthcare staffing firm to partner with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to help nursing homes to improve their infection control. Best practices are being implemented with free training – titled "Targeted COVID-19 Training for Frontline Nursing Home Staff & Management."

"Developed to meet the urgent and ongoing needs of nursing home managers and frontline staff, this series of scenario-based training shares knowledge on ways to protect, provide care, and prevent the spread of COVID-19," advised Hank Drummond, Ph.D, MDiv., B.A., R.N., senior vice president and chief clinical officer at Cross Country Healthcare. "Nursing home staff members earn certificates of participation while receiving the latest guidance from CMS on COVID-19 preparedness, resident-centered care, and infection prevention and control."

Drummond outlined the program. "Nursing home frontline staff learn about hand hygiene and personal protective equipment, screening and surveillance, caring for residents with dementia in a pandemic, basic infection control, emergency preparedness and surge capacity, addressing emotional needs of residents and staff, telehealth, and getting a vaccine delivery system ready. These trainings help staffing teams continue to respond to the demands of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases into 2021 and beyond."

"This partnership is a good fit for Cross Country Healthcare as it reinforces our commitment to health care quality in long-term care facilities as participation in this training supports infection prevention and control best practices," said Drummond. "Cross Country Healthcare offers a $250 incentive completion bonus to our paraprofessionals who finish the course. We also offer free access to a CMS-endorsed, online, interactive training series on infection prevention and control for certified nursing assistants (CNAs) working in nursing homes."

These trainings help staffing teams continue to respond to the demands of COVID-19 into 2021 and beyond. Register on QSEP to get started with STAFFAG002 as the CCN, or contact+Cross+Country+Healthcare for more information.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management, including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. In February 2021, CCH earned Energage's inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program, which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

Copies of this and other news releases, as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare, can be obtained online at %3Cb%3Ewww.crosscountryhealthcare.com%3C%2Fb%3E. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and other notices by e-mail.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629005893r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005893/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment