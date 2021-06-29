Logo
Three's The Charm RockHouse Live Expands To Key West Joins Clearwater & Oxford, MS Venues

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 29, 2021

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one week after announcing expansion to Oxford, MS, RockHouse Live International, the exciting new hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant and venue concept by veteran entertainment execs Zach Bair and Jock Weaver, announced today that the company is opening a third new location in iconic Key West Florida, the popular watering hole of Ernest Hemingway voted as among the top five tourist destinations in the world.

The Key West location boasts two floors nestled on the corner of Duval and Greene (the location of the former Green Room), directly across from the legendary Sloppy Joe's Bar, undoubtedly the busiest corner of the world-famous hot spot. In addition to having one of Duval's only rooftop decks, the Key West location will feature nightly entertainment and live music, including local, regional and national artists, and fun things to do such as Karaoke.

This is the third new venue announced for the fast-expanding venue since launching its first RockHouse Live in Clearwater in April, 2021. The combined locations are expected to do in excess of $16 million annually in revenues.

Weaver, known for his leadership in over 50 merger and/or acquisition transactions with values exceeding $350 million, said that based upon their instant success, they are already looking at more new locations.

Weaver is the legendary entrepreneur known for his investment and management success in legacy companies, such as:

  • Hard Rock Café International: As president, Weaver brought the company public in the New York Stock Exchange in US and London and grew it to $200 million.
  • TBA Entertainment; Weaver founded TBA Entertainment, one of the nation's larger live event companies. He grew it to one of the nation's larger producers of live events and experiential marketing programs, and ultimately sold it to a group led by Whitney Capital.
  • The Village at Breckenridge: He acquired The Village at Breckenridge in Breckenridge Colorado, enhanced values, and sold it to Vail Resorts which went on to become the world's largest ski company.
  • Live Nation: Weaver acquired Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, enhanced values, and sold it to a group that ultimately became a part of Live Nation, the world's largest venue owner and operator.

"We plan to broaden our RockHouse Live footprint dramatically, and Key West is a perfect fit for our already booming live music venue," said Weaver. "Key West is one of the most beautiful spots in the world."

Bair has also had success in music and technology, known for his leadership in such ventures as:

  • Voyence: Bair founded the company as PowerUp Networks based on software of his design, and the company ultimately sold to EMC Corporation for north of $60 million.
  • Immediatek: Another company founded by Bair, and taken public in 2002; acquired numerous music companies, and sold to Mark Cuban in 2006.
  • DiscLive: Bair has helmed 17+ years of leadership during several mutations of the "pioneer in instant live recording," including while the company was aligned with EMI Music and branded Abbey Road Live, and producing live content for artists like Peter Frampton, Slash and Rob Thomas.
  • VNUE: Currently CEO of VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), Bair has led the company for over five years, most recently announcing an $8 million funding commitment, as the company rolls out compelling tech solutions for music, such as its Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT).

"My late mother was an English professor and a passionate reader and writer," said Bair. "As such, I grew up doing a lot of reading, including Hemingway of course. I like to think Hemingway – as well as my mom – would love RockHouse Live in Key West, especially since we plan to cater to the locals, known as 'conches', along with visitors. We hope to make RockHouse Live Key West another 100-year landmark."

Bair noted that several more future locations are already being scouted, and that investment in those locations will be now on an "invitation only" basis, based on the success and fully subscribed investments in Oxford and in Key West.

Investors are welcome to contact the company for specific information at
[email protected].

About RockHouse Live™

RockHouse Live is a first-of-its kind hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant, venue and bar concept, offering the culture of rock 'n' roll with live music, entertainment, great food, awesome drinks, and "instant live" recording.

Founded by music technology entrepreneur Zach Bair in 2006 in Dallas, Texas, and incubated for several years in Memphis, Tennessee, Bair was joined by former Hard Rock Café International president Jock Weaver to roll the concept out globally. The Flagship RockHouse Live location was launched at the beginning of April 2021, in beautiful Clearwater Beach, FL.

All RockHouse Live locations will feature technology from VNUE, Inc., including VNUE's Soundstr music recognition technology (www.soundstr.com), to improve music licensing and to get artists paid, and set.fm (www.set.fm), the innovative "instant live" platform that allows artists to be professionally recorded and content made available to fans immediately after shows.

Locations will also feature proprietary streaming and production technology, so that fans may experience concerts in other RockHouse locations and around the world.

Investors seeking to learn more can contact Weaver and Bair at [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=CL27670&sd=2021-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/threes-the-charm-rockhouse-live-expands-to-key-west-joins-clearwater--oxford-ms-venues-301322313.html

SOURCE RockHouse Live

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL27670&Transmission_Id=202106291244PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL27670&DateId=20210629
