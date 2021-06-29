Facebook Wins an Important Legal Battle

Federal agencies and state attorneys general have been investigating and filing lawsuits against big tech companies over the last several years. The fight against Silicon Valley giants has gained traction since last December. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from more than 40 states sued Facebook Inc. ( FB, Financial) last December, alleging the company engaged in a systematic strategy to eliminate threats to its monopoly, including the 2012 and 2014 acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. These legal battles are the result of the growing concerns about the power of large internet companies that have experienced constant growth over the last decade, even during the global pandemic.

On June 29, Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the FTC's complaint to unwind Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. Following this favorable decision, Facebook shares jumped more than 4% on Monday, putting the social media company's market valuation above $1 trillion for the first time in history.

The lawsuit and the eventual judgment

On Monday, a U.S. District Court dismissed a complaint brought by the FTC against Facebook, as well as a parallel case filed by a coalition of state attorneys general. The agency's complaint, which may have resulted in Facebook being forced to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, has been dealt a massive setback by the court’s decision.

The FTC said in its initial filing that Facebook broke federal antitrust rules by acquiring potential competitors, including Instagram and WhatsApp. However, Boasberg dismissed the complaint, mentioning that the FTC failed to present sufficient support to prove this major allegation about Facebook’s monopolization in the U.S. personal social networking services industry.

In a report on the matter, the District Court of Columbia wrote:

“Although the Court does not agree with all of Facebook’s contentions here, it ultimately concurs that the agency’s Complaint is legally insufficient and must therefore be dismissed. The FTC has failed to plead enough facts to plausibly establish a necessary element of all of its Section 2 claims — namely, that Facebook has monopoly power in the market for Personal Social Networking (PSN) Services. The Complaint contains nothing on that score save the naked allegation that the company has had and still has a dominant share of that market (in excess of 60%).”

A parallel anti-monopoly complaint against the company filed by a state attorney general making similar charges as the FTC was also dismissed. Boasberg dismissed the case in a separate decision on Monday, ruling that state attorneys general waited too long to file a lawsuit challenging Facebook's purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014, respectively, and highlighted that a specific civil law doctrine barred the coalition from challenging acquisitions made so long ago.

Responding to the dismissal of the allegations, a Facebook spokesperson said:

“We are pleased that today’s decisions recognize the defects in the government complaints against Facebook. We compete fairly every day to earn people’s time and attention and will continue to deliver great products for the people and businesses that use our services.”

Although the complaints were dismissed, this decision does not necessarily mean that the legal troubles will be over. The court allowed the FTC to improve its argument, leaving the possibility of filing an amended complaint and a continuation of the case. The court, on the other hand, dismissed Facebook's argument that the FTC lacked authority to challenge the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp that were completed in 2012 and 2014, respectively. It concluded that the FTC can still pursue divestment of these acquisitions if its legal arguments concerning Facebook's monopolistic strategies can be proven without a shred of doubt. Boasberg has granted state and federal prosecutors 30 days to file additional antitrust charges against Facebook.

Facebook remains under scrutiny

The social media giant’s long track record of stellar financial performance and its dominant position in the global social media industry has attracted the scrutiny of regulators in many regions. Facebook has been fined and penalized many times in several countries for suspected data abuse, dissemination of unlawful information and infringement of privacy policies. In Italy, the company was recently fined 7 million euros for unlawful data use.

Facebook is being sued in Europe for a data breach that occurred in 2019 as well. According to Business Insider, over 500 million Facebook profiles have been posted on the dark web, exposing the personal information of hundreds of millions of users. In response to this breach, Digital Rights Ireland announced the launch of mass action against Facebook, using the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation's right to monetary compensation for breaches of personal data. Facebook, therefore, is likely to pay millions of dollars more in fines in the near future to settle these lawsuits.

This year, Facebook also lost a legal battle against the Irish Data Protection Commissioner regarding the transfer of data about European individuals to the United States. Based on complaints from competitors, the European Union expects to conduct its first formal antitrust investigation into the company later this year as well.

Takeaway

A U.S. District Court ruled in favor of Facebook and dismissed the allegations by the Federal Trade Commission, which is a big win for the social media company. However, the court's decision could lead to more aggressive legislative action, as Congress is working on antitrust legislation for tech companies. Facebook is exposed to regulatory pressure in Europe, Australia and India as well, so investors need to carefully monitor these global developments before reaching any investment conclusion.

In the past, Facebook has been able to thrive even amid regulatory concerns, but this is not a guarantee that the future will be the same. Facebook is no longer cheaply valued in the market, but if the company can find some middle ground with regulators, double-digit earnings growth will likely continue for many years to come.