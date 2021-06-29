Logo
With a Focus on Putting Work Within Reach™, Margaret Tuohy Joins PeopleReady to Lead Product Innovation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tuohy to help drive staffing leader's cutting-edge digital transformation efforts to make connecting people and work faster and easier

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., June 29, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world of work emerges from unprecedented times, temporary jobs have gone from a vital tool during the pandemic to a permanent cornerstone of workforce strategies. And staffing leader PeopleReady says the continued digital transformation of the industry is crucial to putting work within reach. To help advance its industry-leading product innovation, including its award-winning JobStack app, PeopleReady is proud to announce that Margaret Tuohy has joined its executive leadership team. Tuohy will serve as head of product.

Margaret_Tuohy__4.jpg

Tuohy joins PeopleReady as the staffing company is reimagining the industry, having launched a refreshed brand and enhanced tools to connect people and work faster and more easily than ever before. The staffing leader recently implemented an industry-leading sourcing and recruitment engine to fuel the ability to place quality workers when and where customers need them and introduced updated websites for a more seamless user experience. A newly developed career site, jobs.peopleready.com, combined with a new virtual onboarding experience, puts work within reach for more than 40,000 PeopleReady associates each month.

"PeopleReady is thrilled to have Margaret lead our digital transformation efforts as we focus on the future of the staffing industry. She brings significant product expertise and a proven ability to develop and execute sound strategy, coupled with a unique blend of engineering know-how, human capital expertise and mobile app experience," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "Her background, creativity and innovation will help PeopleReady make something that can be difficult—whether that's finding workers or finding your next opportunity—easier, faster and within reach."

"It's an exciting time to join PeopleReady as we reimagine the staffing industry and help people and businesses navigate an ever-changing world of work in new and exciting ways," said Tuohy. "PeopleReady's purpose-driven efforts to connect people and work are behind every innovation, and that is something which truly sets them apart and places them as a leader within the staffing industry."

Prior to PeopleReady, Tuohy worked for ADP where she served as chief product owner and vice president of product management for enterprise products. During her six-year tenure with ADP, she was responsible for a broad portfolio of products spanning HR, payroll, benefits, talent acquisition and management, and mobile applications. Before ADP, Tuohy served as senior director of product development at CNN Digital for eight years, responsible for website and mobile product management.

About PeopleReady
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

PR_CLR_MD_2021__JPEG___NEW_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF27888&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-a-focus-on-putting-work-within-reach-margaret-tuohy-joins-peopleready-to-lead-product-innovation-301322356.html

SOURCE PeopleReady

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF27888&Transmission_Id=202106291331PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF27888&DateId=20210629
