Moore Kuehn Encourages CCAC, DDMX, SHSP and NGNB Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC)

CITIC has agreed to merge with Quanergy Systems. Under the proposed transaction, CITIC shareholders will only own 20.4 % of the combined company.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: DDMX)

DD3 has agreed to merge with Holdco, SEJO and their consolidated subsidiaries Codere Online. Under the proposed transaction DD3 II shareholders will only own 25.1% of the combined company.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP)

SharpSpring has agreed to merge with Constant Contact. Under the proposed transaction, SharpSpring shareholder will receive only $17.10 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Soliton's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE : NGAB)

Northern Genesis II has agreed to merge with Embark Trucks. Under the proposed transaction, Northern Genesis II shareholders will only own 8% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

