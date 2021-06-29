E-Z-GO® Proud to Again Support "Capital One's The Match"

PR Newswire

AUGUSTA, Ga., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Z-GO will again be the ride of choice for "Capital One's The Match," the Emmy-winning series of televised live golf competitions that pit golf icons and professional athletes against each other on world-renowned courses to support charities and communities nationwide. E-Z-GO is donating eight customized RXV ELiTE golf cars for The Match's July 6 event, with the vehicles being auctioned to benefit charities chosen by the competitors.

E-Z-GO will again be the ride of choice for "Capital One's The Match

The latest round of The Match will feature World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson — winner of six major tournaments including the 2021 PGA Championship — and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady teeing off against 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. The athletes will face off at Moonlight Basin, a Jack Nicklaus-signature course in Big Sky, Mont.

E-Z-GO vehicles are designed and manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company. Mickelson, Brady, DeChambeau and Rodgers each will ride in a personalized E-Z-GO RXV® ELiTE™ car during the competition.

Fundraising efforts from The Match will support Feeding America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people, and other charitable organizations.

"We are proud to again join forces with The Match and take advantage of this unparalleled opportunity to showcase our ELiTE series of vehicles before a nationwide audience," said John Collins, Vice President, E-Z-GO for Textron Specialized Vehicles. "The quiet, zero-emissions operation of our RXV ELiTE golf car makes it the ideal choice to support a live, televised event that offers viewers unprecedented coverage and access to some of the world's best golfers and professional athletes."

E-Z-GO is known for paving the way in golf-car technology. The ELiTE vehicles used by the players in The Match use Samsung SDI lithium battery technology, which is environmentally friendly, maintenance-free and is backed by an 8-year warranty for personal use.

For anyone who doesn't win one of these coveted custom vehicles in the auction, E-Z-GO's Dealer to Driveway program[1] provides the ability to customize a ride, find the nearest dealer and apply for financing from the comfort and safety of home. When the vehicle is built, it will be delivered to the new owner's driveway.

The Match will air on TNT, with live coverage beginning at 5 p.m. EDT. For more information, visit tntdrama.com/thematch or pgatour.com. Learn more about E-Z-GO ELiTE vehicles and customize a new E-Z-GO vehicle of your own at ezgo.com.

About E-Z-GO

Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its innovation in sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars; Freedom® and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles. Its latest innovation is the Liberty™, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. The employees of Textron Specialized Vehicles are committed to a culture of compliance and the prevention of pollution, aiming to sustain premier status through integrating environmental performance into their business processes. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company's Textron Specialized Vehicles division.



About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brandon Haddock

Director, Communications

706.772.5931

[email protected]

1 Delivery charges may apply. Offer subject to change. May not be available in all areas. Participation is at dealer discretion. All applicable laws apply.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-z-go-proud-to-again-support-capital-ones-the-match-301322340.html

SOURCE E-Z-GO