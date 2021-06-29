Logo
Wheels Up Partners with Landry's Inc. to offer Nationwide Fine Dining and Luxury Hospitality Benefits For Core and Business Members

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wheels Up Core and Business Members to Immediately Receive Landry's Premier President's Club Status with Exclusive Benefits to First-Class Restaurants Nationwide and Forbes Five-Star Award-Winning Texas Hotel

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, today announced a new partnership with Landry's Inc., to expand membership benefits across the multinational, diversified hospitality company that operates Texas' only Forbes Five Diamond hotel and spa, The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, as well as more than 600 dining, hospitality and entertainment establishments nationwide. The collaboration marks the most extensive restaurant group partnership to date for Wheels Up and significantly strengthens the culinary offerings within its robust portfolio of exceptional member benefits.

Wheels_Up_Logo.jpg

Beginning June 28, 2021, Wheels Up Core and Business Members will receive access to Landry's President's Club status, the Company's premier loyalty reward membership status that provides exclusive benefits to enhance the dining experience. Wheels Up Core and Business Members, through their complimentary President's Club status, will now receive top-tier perks including complimentary valet parking, elevated access to preferred seating, priority seating, after dinner drinks at Morton's on the house and more. Landry's is best known for operating some of the world's most popular, upscale fine dining restaurants like Mastro's Restaurants, Morton's The Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Palm, Chart House, Strip House, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, and many more.

"Continuing to elevate and enhance our Members' experiences whether in the air or on the ground is one of our top objectives. We are thrilled to add such a comprehensive portfolio of premium restaurants to our suite of member benefits," said Gail Grimmett, Chief Experience Officer at Wheels Up. "Whether our Members are taking advantage of their President's Club benefits at one of Landry's restaurants across the United States or enjoying a relaxing stay at The Post Oak Hotel, we know this will raise the overall member experience."

"With this new partnership there are so many exclusive benefits for Wheel's Up members to take advantage of," said Lori Kittle, Senior Vice President of Loyalty at Landry's. "Landry's has numerous properties across the country's top-tier destinations; and we look forward to welcoming our new Wheels Up members with a first-class experience and exceptional service inside our restaurants and during their stay at our award-winning Post Oak Hotel."

In addition to the world-class restaurants perks available, Wheels Up Members will have unique access and benefits to The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, which is set on 10 oak-studded acres. The sleek 38-story tower boasts 250 ultra-modern guestrooms and suites and 20 executive residences. Unique amenities include a two-story Rolls-Royce showroom and on-site Bentley and Bugatti Post Oak Motors dealership, eight restaurants and bars throughout the hotel, a 20,000 square-foot spa that is Texas' only Forbes Five Star rated spa, state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center and an expansive wine cellar offering patrons access to the world's finest wines including vintages dating back to the 1800's. Exclusive upgrades and inclusions to enhance the stay at The Post Oak Hotel include complimentary room upgrade, 4:00 P.M. late checkout guaranteed, Noon check-in, $100 food and beverage credit per stay and more.

Wheels Up and Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE: ASPL) announced a SPAC merger earlier this year. The merger is expected to close July 12, 2021. The Company recently announced record earnings of $261.7 million in revenue for Q1 of 2021 and saw a 56% year-over-year increase to 9,896 members.

To learn more, visit www.wheelsup.com for more details.

About Wheels Up
Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

All Wheels Up flights are operated by our DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (Wheels Up Private Jets LLC, Gama Aviation LLC, Mountain Aviation LLC, Sterling Aviation LLC, and TWC Aviation LLC) or by an approved vendor air carrier that has undergone our safety assessment.

About Landry's
Landry's, Inc., wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta, is a multinational, diversified restaurant, hospitality, gaming and entertainment company based in Houston, Texas. The company operates more than 600 dining, hospitality and entertainment destinations nationwide, including over 60 well-known concepts such as Mastro's Restaurants, Morton's The Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouses and Del Frisco's Grille, as well as a group of signature high end restaurants, including Vic & Anthony's, Strip House, The Oceanaire, Chart House, Willie G's McCormick & Schmick's and Brenner's Steak House, plus casual dining brands including Landry's Seafood, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Cafe, Mitchell's Fish Market Restaurants, and Saltgrass Steak House, along with popular New York BR Guest Restaurants such as Dos Caminos and Bill's Bar & Burger. Landry's also owns Restaurants Unlimited with fine dining and casual concepts such as Portland City Grill, Henry's Tavern, Kincaid's and more. Landry's gaming division includes the renowned Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino brand, with locations in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev.; Atlantic City, N.J.; Biloxi, Miss.; and Lake Charles, La. Landry's entertainment and hospitality divisions encompass popular destinations including the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Kemah Boardwalk, Aquarium Restaurants and other exciting attractions, coupled with deluxe accommodations throughout the Houston and Galveston area, including the luxurious San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center on Galveston Island and The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas.

Wheels Up Media Contact:
JONESWORKS
[email protected]

SOURCE Wheels Up

