Regal Enhances Its Industrial Powertrain Capabilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

End-to-end solutions optimize efficiency within bulk and unit material handling, metals, pulp and paper, mining and other critical industrial applications

PR Newswire

BELOIT, Wis., June 29, 2021

BELOIT, Wis., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, is continuing to enhance its industrial powertrain capabilities. Regal, with its leading power transmission and motors offering, and deep domain expertise in a range of industrial end markets, combined with enhanced component integration and optimization capabilities, is now even better positioned to maximize uptime and reduce energy consumption in customers' powertrain applications, whether for new builds or existing installations.

Regal_Power_Train_Solo_003_RGB.jpg

Regal is even better positioned to maximize uptime and reduce energy consumption in customers' powertrain applications.

The Regal® electromechanical powertrain offering encompasses a broad range of Regal-produced components (e.g., motors, speed reducers, gearing, couplings, bearings, belt drives and more) that can be integrated to create complete end-to-end solutions, customized to meet specific application requirements, and optimized to maximize energy efficiency and productivity. In addition to helping customers design, assemble and commission their powertrains, Regal can monitor a solution's ongoing performance through its cloud-based Perceptiv™ internet of things (IoT) platform. Data collected and analyzed via Perceptiv can support a wide range of diagnostic and prognostic activities, enabling customers to sustain high performance from their assets.

"At Regal, we create a better tomorrow and endless potential for our customers by energy-efficiently converting power into motion," said Louis Pinkham, Regal's Chief Executive Officer. "We optimize our engineered mechanical power transmission components and motors to work better together, more efficiently and effectively. The ongoing asset monitoring we offer across the powertrain with Perceptiv intelligence helps to maximize uptime and prevent costly outages, while simplifying the maintenance, repair and operations experience for our customers."

Pinkham continued, "Earlier this year, Regal announced a transformational merger with Rexnord's Process & Motion Control business, which is on track to close in the fourth quarter. The merger is expected to further enhance our capabilities across the industrial powertrain, especially in higher-torque applications, where Rexnord is strong, while deepening our presence in attractive high-growth end markets such as renewable energy, aerospace and e-commerce, and in a broader set of geographies."

Currently, Regal's electromechanical powertrains are used within industries such as bulk and unit material handling, metals, pulp and paper, mining, and other critical industrial applications.

For more information on the Regal powertrain and other Regal products, visit https://www.regalbeloit.com/products/powertrain.

About the Company
Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

Release No. MCWR21012E

Regal_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-enhances-its-industrial-powertrain-capabilities-301322366.html

SOURCE Regal Beloit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL27897&Transmission_Id=202106291400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL27897&DateId=20210629
