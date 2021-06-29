Insite360 Partners With Site IQ

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Insite360 Partners With Site IQ

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enhancing Customer Experience With Remote Site Management

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insite360, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root part of Vontier (NYSE: VNT), has signed a partnership agreement with Site IQ, enhancing our customers' ability to maximize the uptime of assets and improve their efficiency and profitability. Insite360's industry-standard platform combined with Site IQ's workflow and agnostic connectivity options enables easy, cloud-based management of equipment and related data across their networks, reducing costly site visits by service technicians.

Insite360_partners_with_Site_IQ.jpg

Managing a convenience retail network of sites is complex. Each network is comprised of sites with equipment of all ages, models, brands, and connectivity options. In addition, a myriad of systems must be connected to enable remote site management. These problems have led to a less-than-optimal customer experience.

Insite360 and Site IQ remediate these issues by unlocking the data available to customers across their entire network. In addition, enabling convenience retailers to consolidate their data on the Insite360 platform makes data more actionable. This partnership changes how people manage and maintain their sites.

By partnering with Site IQ, customers can connect any dispenser to the Insite360 platform, including:

  • Older dispensers without onboard connectivity
  • Competitive dispensers outside Gilbarco Veeder-Root family of devices
  • Dispensers that use different connections/protocols outside the United States

"With Site IQ, we can expand our reach to include the majority of dispensers in the market. Our partnership will also add additional functionality and enhance the overall user experience," said Dan Wolf, Global Product Manager for the Insite360 Remote Site Management product line. The simple setup and deployment of Site IQ allows for instant connection to the Insite360 platform enabling the continued digital transformation of the fueling industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Insite360. By combining our Edge processing algorithms and intuitive mobile software solutions with the Insite360 platform, we will be able to provide an enhanced user experience to all customers," said Kishore Gangwani, Founder & CEO of Site IQ.

"We look forward to launching these solutions for the North American and global markets with offerings available to customers in the second half of 2021," said Gilles Mepossi Noutcha, Head of strategic growth for Insite360.

About Insite360
Insite360 leads the fueling market as the industry's first and most comprehensive cloud platform for on-demand fueling and site management. With our specialized solutions, the Insite360 platform increases sales, reduces operational costs, optimizes equipment performance, enhances customer experience, and delivers sophisticated analytics to drive businesses forward.

At the forefront of the industry for over 30 years, Insite360 has automated all aspects of the fuel and site management process from rack to nozzle, improving the customer experience. Insite360 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root and is leading the revolution of fueling site service management.

About SiteIQ
Site IQ was Incepted in 2018 to develop Industrial IOT platforms with a focus on providing 'Actionable Intelligence.' It has developed an end-to-end IOT platform for remote access and management of retail fuel dispensers. Its Edge device connects to all commonly found dispensers and offers multiple internet connectivity options, including - mesh, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet. Using the latest technologies in edge computing, AI, telematics, and cloud services, Site IQ is able to provide intuitive, easy-to-use dashboards and workflow solutions that removes the guesswork from the management of fueling sites.

favicon.png?sn=DA27169&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insite360-partners-with-site-iq-301322359.html

SOURCE Insite360

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA27169&Transmission_Id=202106291405PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA27169&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment