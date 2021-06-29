Insite360 Partners With Site IQ

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insite360, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root part of Vontier (NYSE: VNT), has signed a partnership agreement with Site IQ, enhancing our customers' ability to maximize the uptime of assets and improve their efficiency and profitability. Insite360's industry-standard platform combined with Site IQ's workflow and agnostic connectivity options enables easy, cloud-based management of equipment and related data across their networks, reducing costly site visits by service technicians.

Managing a convenience retail network of sites is complex. Each network is comprised of sites with equipment of all ages, models, brands, and connectivity options. In addition, a myriad of systems must be connected to enable remote site management. These problems have led to a less-than-optimal customer experience.

Insite360 and Site IQ remediate these issues by unlocking the data available to customers across their entire network. In addition, enabling convenience retailers to consolidate their data on the Insite360 platform makes data more actionable. This partnership changes how people manage and maintain their sites.

By partnering with Site IQ, customers can connect any dispenser to the Insite360 platform, including:

Older dispensers without onboard connectivity

Competitive dispensers outside Gilbarco Veeder-Root family of devices

Dispensers that use different connections/protocols outside the United States

"With Site IQ, we can expand our reach to include the majority of dispensers in the market. Our partnership will also add additional functionality and enhance the overall user experience," said Dan Wolf, Global Product Manager for the Insite360 Remote Site Management product line. The simple setup and deployment of Site IQ allows for instant connection to the Insite360 platform enabling the continued digital transformation of the fueling industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Insite360. By combining our Edge processing algorithms and intuitive mobile software solutions with the Insite360 platform, we will be able to provide an enhanced user experience to all customers," said Kishore Gangwani, Founder & CEO of Site IQ.

"We look forward to launching these solutions for the North American and global markets with offerings available to customers in the second half of 2021," said Gilles Mepossi Noutcha, Head of strategic growth for Insite360.

About Insite360

Insite360 leads the fueling market as the industry's first and most comprehensive cloud platform for on-demand fueling and site management. With our specialized solutions, the Insite360 platform increases sales, reduces operational costs, optimizes equipment performance, enhances customer experience, and delivers sophisticated analytics to drive businesses forward.

At the forefront of the industry for over 30 years, Insite360 has automated all aspects of the fuel and site management process from rack to nozzle, improving the customer experience. Insite360 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root and is leading the revolution of fueling site service management.

About SiteIQ

Site IQ was Incepted in 2018 to develop Industrial IOT platforms with a focus on providing 'Actionable Intelligence.' It has developed an end-to-end IOT platform for remote access and management of retail fuel dispensers. Its Edge device connects to all commonly found dispensers and offers multiple internet connectivity options, including - mesh, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet. Using the latest technologies in edge computing, AI, telematics, and cloud services, Site IQ is able to provide intuitive, easy-to-use dashboards and workflow solutions that removes the guesswork from the management of fueling sites.

