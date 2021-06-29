TechTarget Wins 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TechTarget Wins 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

TechTarget%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its Priority Engine™ platform won a 2021 SIIA CODiETM Award in the Best Sales and Marketing Intelligence Solution category. The prestigious CODiE+Awards, hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. TechTarget’s Priority Engine previously won the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution award in 2019 and has been named a CODiE finalist or winner in the category for 4 consecutive years.

TechTarget’s Priority+Engine, the industry’s only opt-in, prospect-level purchase intent intelligence platform, gives technology sales and marketing professionals direct access to the most active accounts and prospects researching technologies that their companies provide. The platform delivers essential insights on the topical interests of accounts and prospects, the recency and relevancy of their activity, the vendors they are considering and the technologies that they currently have installed. With this intelligence in hand, sales and marketing teams can vastly improve ABM performance, drive more sales productivity & effectiveness, and maximize qualified opportunities in their market.

“We are very proud to once again be recognized by SIIA’s CODiE Awards for our leadership in Sales & Marketing Intelligence,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “As marketing and sales organizations transform to meet the needs of buyers who are increasingly digital, they need the right tools and data to identify and pursue opportunities with in-market buying teams. Our continued investment in the decision-support content that attracts highly targeted, opt-in audiences of technology buyers is what drives the unique strength of the real purchase intent data within our Priority Engine platform. We provide modern sellers and marketers with essential intelligence to find and engage buyers, and the actionable insights to convert them to real opportunities and pipeline.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards have been recognizing product excellence for 36 years and are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, influencers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 46 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. TechTarget joins other important companies recognized at this year’s awards such as: Red Hat, IBM, Accenture and LogMeIn.

"The 2021 CODiE Award winners continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products during a historically challenging year. Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's winners on this well-deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

TechTarget is a leader in the market because of its continuous innovation & growth and the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent intelligence is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights for clients within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning TechTarget’s expansive network. Our customer success is further bolstered by our robust suite of marketing, sales engagement and go-to-market services.

For more information about Priority Engine, visit TechTarget.com%2FPriority-Engine.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net%2FCODiE.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

Enterprise+Strategy+Group%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+%28ESG%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%29 is a division of TechTarget and BrightTALK+Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechTarget.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter %40TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget, the TechTarget logo and ESG are registered trademarks and Priority Engine, BrightTALK and Enterprise Strategy Group are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629005991r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005991/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment