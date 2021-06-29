Jade Leader Announces Regulatory Change Permitting Bulk Sales of Wyoming Jade and Posts Three New Jade Test Product Videos

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. ( TSXV:JADE, Financial) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce confirmation from Wyoming State authorities that certain regulations have been modified that now allow Jade Leader to sell bulk Jade extracted from its claims using heavy equipment, such as during its 2019 trenching program. This change means Jade Leader may now market its bulk Jade held in secure storage and move forward with further Jade recovery on its permitted exploration targets.

Consequently, Jade Leader has updated its video galleries (www.jadeleader.ca) to reflect test product developments on the Ornamental Jades which the Company extracted in 2019. The videos feature: 1) Ornamental nephrite Jades; 2) Fine black carving Jade; and 3) an exceptional, large, collector's specimen Jade Ventifact.

"Last month, Wyoming authorities confirmed that the Company may sell bulk Ornamental Jade from both its 2019 exploration program and from future permitted mechanized exploration. This confirmation led us to accelerate testing to showcase potential uses of this material beyond traditional uses in carvings and figurines," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. " Our video series has become a great platform to visually communicate our Jade's potential in different applications, resulting in numerous market inquiries. The Wyoming Ornamental Jade video especially broadens our reach to potential worldwide bulk customers in both traditional industries or those seeking exotic materials for innovative product lines."

"Wyoming Ornamental Jades" (www.Jadeleader.ca) focuses on detailing the range of texture, color, grain, translucency and workability of our new nephrite Jade as well as showing the future bulk tonnage production potential from a field perspective. Interested users of ornamental stone, whether for carving or for other ornamental/dimension stone use are invited to see first hand how the material was extracted, the rough range of block sizes, as well as the testing of materials from two shallow trenches in the main Jade bearing structure at the Company's T1 target (Ref: NR 19-06, October 1, 2019 and NR 19-07, October 24, 2019). The video can be viewed here.

While typically used for carvings, this type of medium grained Jade, varying in pattern from mottled to veined with colors ranging from medium to dark green is viewed by the Company as being potentially extremely well suited to novel applications in the Ornamental stone market because it responds well to water jet cutting, a technique becoming widely used for the fast and efficient cutting of complex stone shapes, surfaces and, inserts in the dimension stone industry. Because of its high toughness and competency, our Jade can be cut very thin (2 to 6 mm), which opens its use in applications where back-lighting gives unique illumination opportunities.

The other two videos focus on exceptional specific individual stones:

"Wyoming Top Black" highlights the discovery of a very fine-grained, gem-type black Jade representing a potentially high-value component of the Jades from the T1 system. Wyoming Black Jade was thought to be part of past Wyoming Jade history, but this new find demonstrates that potential for new Black Jade discoveries remains excellent within Jade Leader's properties. The video can be viewed here.

"Ventifact, a collector's stone", is a direct marketing vehicle targeting the international collector space. Ventifacts are stones naturally smoothed and carved by the action of wind and sand in desert environments that are eagerly sought by sophisticated collectors of completely natural specimens. Jade ventifacts are especially rare having only been widely documented from Wyoming and the Gobi desert. The video can be viewed here.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company's Jade projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras maintained full chain of custody of sampling material during the testing process and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles and mainstream publications have suggested that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years experience.

Jade leader has leveraged this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and jade carving knowledge to build a current portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which nephrite jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras,

President/Director

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

