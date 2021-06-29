Logo
Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Clinical Data for LN-145 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer on June 29, 2021 at 4:30pm ET

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, announced that Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the recent clinical data for LN-145 TIL therapy in non-small cell lung cancer today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-646-4465 (domestic) or 1-615-247-0257 (international) and reference the access code 2989712. The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.iovance.com. The archived webcast will also be available for one year in the Investors section at www.iovance.com.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient’s own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient’s own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in pivotal programs in patients with metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. In addition, the company’s TIL therapy is being investigated in a registration-supporting study for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Clinical studies are also underway to evaluate TIL in earlier stage cancers in combination with currently approved treatments, and to investigate Iovance peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) T cell therapy for blood cancers. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com.

CONTACTS

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc:
Sara Pellegrino, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations & Public Relations
650-260-7120 ext. 264
[email protected]

Solebury Trout:
Zara Lockshin (media)
646.378.2960
[email protected]

