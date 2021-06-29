Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering

PR Newswire

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) today announced that based on results provided by the Fund's subscription agent its rights offering, which expired on June 28, 2021, was fully subscribed. The Fund will issue up to 10,660,776 shares, which represents the entire 8,528,621 primary subscription shares in the offering, plus 2,132,155 additional shares made available by means of the secondary over-subscription privilege. Since there were not sufficient shares to honor all over-subscription requests, available shares will be allocated among those shareholders who over-subscribed based on the number of shares held on the record date.

The Subscription Price per share is $8.21, which represents 95 percent of the average of the closing New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share of common stock on the Expiration Date and the four preceding trading days.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value. The Fund's shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ASG. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed, closed-end investment company with more than $372 million in net assets as of June 28, 2021.

Past performance cannot predict future results.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc.'s affiliate ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., a FINRA Member. ALPS Fund Services, Inc., ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated entities.

For Information Contact:

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.

1-800-241-1850

www.all-starfunds.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-announces-results-of-rights-offering-301322429.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.