Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Joining CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, announced today that Tom Taylor, Floor & Decor’s Chief Executive Officer, has become a new signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. By making this commitment, Floor & Decor joins a growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“Going above and beyond to care for people is a part of Floor & Decor’s DNA, which is why we’re committed to making progress on our diversity, equity, and inclusion journey,” said Taylor. “I signed the pledge because the values of CEO Action align with the vision we have for our company in this area. I see this as an opportunity to learn from other companies while sharing our successful actions along the way.”

The collective of nearly 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400+ best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta based Floor & Decor is a leading high growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 140 warehouse stores and two design studios in 32 states at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate, and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com%2Fflooranddecor).

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™: CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005912/en/

