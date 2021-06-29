electroCore Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ROCKAWAY, NJ, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-runner for the offering. Paulson Investment Company, LLC is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, working capital, and general corporate purposes. In addition, it believes that opportunities may exist from time to time to expand its current business through acquisitions or in-licenses of, or investments in, complementary companies, medicines, intellectual property or technologies. While the Company has no current agreements or commitments for any specific acquisitions, in-licenses or investments at this time, it may use a portion of the net proceeds for these purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232655) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 15, 2019, which registration statement became effective on September 5, 2019. The securities will be offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the anticipated use of proceeds for the proposed offering, satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of the offering, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, stock price volatility and the impact of general business and economic conditions are forward-looking statements. electroCore may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in electroCore’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, electroCore disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.