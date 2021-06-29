Logo
Kura Sushi USA to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), ( KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued that same day after the market closes. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Benrubi, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13720825.

The webcast will be available at www.kurasushi.com under the Investor Relations section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 32 locations in nine states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor
(657) 333-4010
[email protected]

