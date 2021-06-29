Logo
Motus GI to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., ( MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that its management team is scheduled to present at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference begin held from July 13 to July 14.

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
Presentation:Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at
https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/mgh/2203060.
The webcast will be archived on the Events page on the Company’s website, www.motusgi.com.

About Motus GI Holdings, Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions. For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks related to the Company’s cost reduction plan, the cost savings and the cash expenses related to the implementation of the plan, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2021, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
[email protected]

