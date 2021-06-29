Amdocs Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its CES suite. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.



Amdocs won for their next-generation cloud-native CES portfolio, which allows communications service providers (CSPs) a safe and rapid path to the cloud and the ability to move from legacy systems to a leading microservices-based suite built on the Amdocs Microservices360 foundations. This suite is leveraging AWS native services, such as the managed database service, Amazon Aurora, and managed Kubernetes service, Amazon EKS, that provide the agility and flexibility needed to deliver a state-of-the-art customer experience, as well as optimized and improved total cost of ownership (TCO).

Amdocs previously announced a strategic collaboration with AWS to accelerate the telecommunication industry’s move to the cloud. Amdocs also recently acquired Sourced Group, a leading global technology consultancy specializing in large-scale cloud transformations for sophisticated, high-end enterprises in financial services, communications and others, further strengthening Amdocs’ capabilities.

“As service providers embark on one of their most critical transformations ever, the move to cloud, Amdocs is dedicated to accelerating this journey while also driving growth, sustainability and innovation across the industry,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “We’re proud to receive the Best Telco Solution award, and for our achievements and success with AWS.”

“Every year we are impressed by how our Partners continue to innovate using cloud technology, helping their customers raise the bar on mission success, and this year is no different,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. “The 2021 AWS Public Sector Partner award winners display a sincere commitment to impact the lives of our customers around the globe.”

Amdocs, along with the other award winners, will be recognized at a special online event hosted by theCUBE on June 30. To learn more about Amdocs’ offering, register to attend The AWS Public Sector Partner Awards 2021 on theCUBE.

The APN is dedicated to helping Partners build, market, and sell their offerings so they can grow successful cloud businesses. The 2021 Global APN Public Sector Awards recognize the Partners who leaned into innovation and customer obsession to deliver amazing results. Winners were selected based on their demonstration of Amazon Leadership Principles, engagement and success with the APN, and delivery of innovative of solutions to public sector customers in a customer-obsessed way.

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

