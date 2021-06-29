SAIC Appoints New Board Member Milford McGuirt

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ESAIC%3C%2Fspan%3E) today announced the appointment of Milford W. McGuirt, retired managing partner of KPMG’s Atlanta office, to the company’s board of directors, effective July 1, 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Milford McGuirt to SAIC’s board of directors,” said Donna Morea, SAIC board chair. “His many years of experience as a managing partner for KPMG, as well as his extensive track record as an award-winning business leader, will bring additional strength to SAIC as the company builds on its reputation as a top provider of digital transformation solutions. His demonstrated focus on innovation, strategy, and collaboration align well with SAIC’s goals to bring advanced technology to our government customers.”

McGuirt will serve on the board’s Audit Committee as well as the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. His appointment brings the board’s total membership to 11, with nearly two-thirds of the board now comprised of women and people of color.

McGuirt previously served as the managing partner of KPMG’s Atlanta office as well as the company’s area managing partner for the Mid-South region from January 2015 until September 2019, when he retired from the firm. He has 41 years of public accounting and auditing experience with Big 4 international accounting and consulting firms and was a partner for a total 29 years with KPMG, where he was responsible for overseeing the delivery of high-quality client service, attracting and retaining key professional talent and resources, execution of a growth and market expansion strategy, and representing the firm in the marketplace and community.

