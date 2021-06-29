Logo
The Cheesecake Factory to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on July 27, 2021

Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced it will release second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, investors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through August 26, 2021.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 300 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 28 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2021, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the eighth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.

