O-I Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI) has scheduled its second quarter 2021 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company’s news release for the second quarter 2021 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast
Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations?c=88324&p=irol-calendar

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until August 2022.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on August 4. Ask for the O-I conference call.

###

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72plants in 20countries,O-I achievedrevenues of $6.1 billion in 2020. Learn more about us: o-i.com /Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors.

Attachment

For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                        
(567) 336-5128                        
[email protected]
