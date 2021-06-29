SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SHSP, ICBK, MCF, and CLDR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $17.10 per share in cash for each share of SHSP common stock that they hold. If you own SHSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shsp

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ICBK shareholders will elect to receive either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock for each share of ICBK common stock that they hold, subject to proration. If you own ICBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/icbk

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by privately held Independence Energy, LLC ("Independence"). Upon consummation of the transaction, Independence shareholders will own 76% of the combined company and MCF shareholders will own just 24%. If you own MCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mcf/

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CLDR shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash for each CLDR share that they hold. If you own CLDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cldr/

