Albemarle Earns Multiple American Chemistry Council Responsible Care Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recognition includes outstanding response efforts to COVID-19 at Magnolia, Arkansas, site

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it received 10 American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care Awards for its exemplary health, safety and environmental initiatives.

albemarle_corporation_logo.jpg

Albemarle received awards in the categories of facility safety and outstanding COVID-19 response efforts. A total of nine sites, representing each of Albemarle's three global business units, received recognition for facility safety by demonstrating significant achievements in employee health and safety performance. The ACC recognized Albemarle's Magnolia, Arkansas, site for outstanding COVID-19 response efforts in 2020, including the critical role employees played in the global battle against COVID-19.

"Safety is a key aspect of Albemarle's culture and business operations. We believe it is our personal responsibility to keep each other safe," said Bo Brantley, Vice President, Health, Safety and Environmental & Manufacturing Excellence. "I applaud our employees for maintaining a safety-centered mindset, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure the health of all colleagues, especially the essential personnel who remained onsite and ensured smooth operations."

Awards were announced at the virtual 2021 Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference & Expo. During the conference, the ACC recognized chemical industry leaders for their exceptional environmental, health, safety and security performance, their commitment to sustainability, and their sound chemicals management.

To view the list of awards and recipients, please visit here.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

favicon.png?sn=PH27612&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-earns-multiple-american-chemistry-council-responsible-care-awards-301322226.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH27612&Transmission_Id=202106291615PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH27612&DateId=20210629
