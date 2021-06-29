McCormick Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PR Newswire

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC, Financial) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stocks, payable July 26, 2021 to shareholders of record July 12, 2021. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.36 per share represents an increase of 10% over the annual dividend of $1.24 per share paid in fiscal year 2020.

This is the 97th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

