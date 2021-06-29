Logo
PSEG Completes Sale of Solar Source Portfolio to Affiliate of LS Power

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Transaction Furthers PSEG Strategic Alternatives Process

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., June 29, 2021

NEWARK, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) today announced that it has completed the sale of its PSEG Solar Source LLC portfolio to Quattro Solar LLC, an affiliate of LS Power. The sale includes the 467-megawatt-dc Solar Source portfolio of 25 solar facilities located in 14 states and related assets and liabilities.

PSEG_Logo.jpg

The sale of this non-core generation portfolio is part of PSEG's Strategic Alternatives process to explore options for PSEG Power's non-nuclear generating fleet which, in addition to Solar Source, includes more than 6,750 megawatts of fossil generation.

"This sale marks a key milestone in our Strategic Alternatives process as we continue our transformation into a primarily regulated utility," PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said. "PSEG remains committed to clean energy, which includes ongoing efforts to preserve our existing carbon-free nuclear fleet and to seek growth opportunities in regional offshore wind projects."

Goldman Sachs & Co. is serving as financial adviser, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel, to PSEG in connection with the transaction.

About PSEG
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Visit PSEG at:
www.pseg.com
PSEG on Facebook
PSEG on Twitter
PSEG on LinkedIn
PSEG Energize!

Forward-Looking Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and available on our website: https://investor.pseg.com. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this press release apply only as of the date hereof. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

From time to time, PSEG, PSE&G and PSEG Power release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings. You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at https://investor.pseg.com.

CONTACTS:


Investor Relations

Media Relations

Carlotta Chan

Marijke Shugrue

973-430-6565

908-531-4253

[email protected]

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-completes-sale-of-solar-source-portfolio-to-affiliate-of-ls-power-301322381.html

SOURCE PSEG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL27694&Transmission_Id=202106291630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL27694&DateId=20210629
