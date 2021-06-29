Volaris Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, and Central America, will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. The management will host a conference call on Friday, July 16th, 2021, Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the 2021 second quarter results.

The release will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.volaris.com.

Presenters for the Company:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jaime Pous Chief Financial Officer Mr. Holger Blankenstein Airline EVP

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, July 16, 2021 Time: 9:00 am Mexico City (CT) / 10:00 am New York (USA) (ET) United States dial in: 877-830-2576 Mexico dial in: 001-800-514-6145 International dial in: 785-424-1726 Participant Code: Volaris Webcast: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=fb8ba57c-7f6d-42fa-abb0-7c4b8acdd791

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

Investor Relations Contact:

Maria Elena Rodríguez / [email protected] / +52 55 5261 6444

Felix Martinez / [email protected] / +52 55 5261 6444

Investor Relations / [email protected]

Media Contact:

Gabriela Fernández / [email protected] / +52 55 5246 0100

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 180 and its fleet from 4 to 91 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 430 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

SOURCE Volaris