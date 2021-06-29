Logo
GWG Holdings Announces Adjournment of Combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that its Combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been adjourned for a second time, to July 27, 2021, to permit additional time for GWGH to distribute proxy materials to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021, the record date for the meeting, and to provide stockholders with time to review the proxy materials before making a voting decision on the matters to be acted on at the meeting. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened at 10:00 a.m., CDT, at the Company’s principal executive offices located at 325 North St. Paul Street, Suite 2650, Dallas, Texas 75201, on July 27, 2021.

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) is an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas that is a leader in providing unique liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid investments. Through its subsidiaries, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. and GWG Life, LLC, GWGH owns and manages a diverse portfolio of alternative assets that, as of September 30, 2020, included $1.9 billion in life insurance policy benefits, and exposure to a diversified and growing loan portfolio secured by 122 professionally managed alternative investment funds.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email [email protected] or visit www.gwgh.com.

For more information about Beneficient, email [email protected] or visit www.trustben.com.

The information on GWG Holdings’ and Beneficient’s websites is not a part of, or incorporated by reference in, this press release.

Media Contact:

Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 787-5744
[email protected]


