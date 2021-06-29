Logo
Canon Introduces New RF14-35mm F4 L IS USM Lens Broadening Imaginative Possibilities For Still And Video

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 29, 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the RF14-35mm F4 L IS USM lens. This dramatic new lens brings 14mm, ultra wide-angle coverage to full-frame EOS R-series users. On top of the ultra-wide capabilities, the 14-35mm zoom range is the broadest ever in a Canon wide-angle zoom for full-frame AF cameras. For many Canon users, one single lens can potentially handle all wide-angle needs, from vivid, creative ultra-wide imagery to traditional street photography.

Canon_Logo.jpg

The new wide-angle lens is designed for use within the expanding family of EOS R full-frame mirrorless cameras, including the upcoming EOS R3, currently in development. Whether you capture stills, video, or like many creatives today – both – this new wide-angle lens from Canon can help elevate users' content game when capturing images or video in a wide variety of situations, such as landscape, architecture, and travel.

A compact overall design, and extremely modest overall weight of just 1.2 lbs. — along with excellent balance, during hand-held or even gimbal-mounted operation — add to RF14-35mm F4 L IS USM inviting character. A key feature, sure to appeal to many landscape and nature photographers, is this lens's ability to accept conventional, 77mm screw-in filters. This is especially noteworthy on a lens for full-frame cameras with 14mm ultra-wide coverage. Additionally, the lens's close-focusing capability is exceptional for an ultra-wide zoom of its type.

Image Stabilization further enhances the RF14-35mm's appeal for low-light still imagery, and for steady yet striking wide video footage. Up to 5.5 stopsiof optical Image Stabilization is built-in, and Coordinated IS with cameras such as the EOS R6 and EOS R5 delivers up to 7 stopsii of shake-correction. This can mean sharper hand-held images in low light, even at extremely slow shutter speeds.

The Canon RF 14-35mm F4 L IS USM lens features a bright, constant f/4 maximum aperture, L-Series optical construction — highlighted by three UD-glass elements, and three Aspherical elements — and many of the company's most advanced proprietary lens coatings, including Sub-wavelength Structure Coating (SWC) and Air Sphere Coating (ASC). These superb lens coatings help minimize ghosting and flaring. Lens placement and coatings are also optimized to help users get clear, high-contrast images, even when there is a bright light source either in, or immediately outside, the frame. Additional features of the Canon RF14-35mm F4 L IS USM include:

  • Compact design — Approximately 1.2 lbs. in weight.
  • Minimum focusing of 7.9 inches at all focal lengths and a maximum magnification of 0.38x at 35mm zoom setting.
  • Optical Image Stabilizer with up to 5.5 stopsi of shake correction.
  • Up to 7 stopsii of shake correction when paired with Canon EOS R series cameras that feature In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS).
  • High speed, smooth and quiet autofocus with Canon's Nano USM.
  • Control Ring for direct setting changes of aperture, shutter speed, ISO speed and exposure compensation.
  • Superb dust and weather-resistance on par with other Canon L-series lenses.

Pricing and Availability
The Canon RF14-35mm F4 L IS USM lens is scheduled to be available in August 2021 for an estimated retail price of $1,699.00*. For additional information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

i Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Associations) standards. Testing performed at focal length of 35mm, using the EOS R camera.

ii Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Associations) standards. Testing performed at focal length of 35mm, using the EOS R5 camera.

favicon.png?sn=CL28554&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-introduces-new-rf14-35mm-f4-l-is-usm-lens-broadening-imaginative-possibilities-for-still-and-video-301322569.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL28554&Transmission_Id=202106291858PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL28554&DateId=20210629
