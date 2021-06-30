MERGER ALERT - HOME, and MX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Home Group Inc. ( NYSE:HOME, Financial)

Merger Announcement: June 16, 2021

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the revised merger agreement, H&F will acquire all outstanding shares of At Home for $37.00 per share in cash.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ( NYSE:MX, Financial)

Agreement Announcement: March 25, 2021

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger agreement, Magnachip shareholders will receive $29.00 in cash per share they own.

The Magnachip merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Magnachip has breached its fiduciary duties in connection with the deal. In particular, on June 11, 2021, Magnachip announced that it had received an unsolicited proposal from Cornucopia Investment Partners on behalf of itself and a group of investors, including financial sponsors led by Mr. Tim Crown, Yango financial holdings, Sino-Rock Investment Management Company Limited and Lombarda China Fund, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Magnachip common stock for $35.00 per share in cash. Market observers have noted that this latest bid offers significantly greater value than the Wise Road deal. Nevertheless, the Magnachip Board has not terminated the Wise Road transaction, or even recognized the subsequent proposal as a superior offer.

