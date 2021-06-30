Logo
Xometry Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Xometry%2C+Inc., a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,875,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $44.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,031,250 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 30, 2021 under the symbol “XMTR” and the offering is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, BofA Securities, William Blair and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as book-running managers, and C.L. King & Associates and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 29, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by collect telephone at 1-212-834-4533 or by email at [email protected]; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Xometry

Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629006132r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629006132/en/

