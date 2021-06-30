The Green Organic Dutchman Announces 2021 AGSM Voting Results

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF) today announced the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held today in a virtual-only format.

All the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 13, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, the shareholders approved the number of directors of the Company to be fixed at seven (7), and approved the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of

Votes in Favour Votes For Votes Withheld Jeffrey J. Scott 93,539,228 2,589,625 97.31% Sean Bovingdon 94,505,011 1,623,842 98.31% Marc Bertrand 75,027,055 21,101,798 78.05% Nicholas G. Kirton 90,743,095 5,385,758 94.40% Dr. Caroline MacCallum 88,498,194 7,630,659 92.06% Jacques Dessureault 90,323,660 5,805,193 93.96% Adam Jaffe 90,508,072 5,620,781 94.15%

In addition, the shareholders also approved the following items of business before the Meeting: the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration, and the unallocated stock option entitlements issuable under the 10% rolling Share Option Plan until June 29, 2024.

The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by shareholders and by proxy at the Meeting was 160,948,509 Common Shares, representing 30.48% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the record date of May 10, 2021. Detailed voting results are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A recording of the Meeting is available on the Company's website at: https://tgod.ca/2021proxymaterials.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

