Eaton PLC Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Eaton PLC (NYSE:ETN, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $146.49 per share and the market cap of $58.4 billion, Eaton PLC stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Eaton PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Eaton PLC is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Eaton PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Eaton PLC at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Eaton PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Eaton PLC over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Eaton PLC has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $17.8 billion and earnings of $3.56 a share. Its operating margin is 10.81%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Eaton PLC is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Eaton PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Eaton PLC’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Eaton PLC’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -12.9%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Eaton PLC’s ROIC is 5.73 while its WACC came in at 6.28. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Eaton PLC is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Eaton PLC (NYSE:ETN, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 80% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Eaton PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

