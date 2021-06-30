Borr Drilling Limited - Notice from NYSE regarding Continued Listing Standard

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Borr Drilling Limited - Notice from NYSE regarding Continued Listing Standard

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2021

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company" or "Borr") (NYSE: BORR), (OSE: BDRILL) announces that the Company has received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard with respect to the minimum average share price required by the NYSE because the average closing price of its common shares had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

Under the NYSE rules, the Company can regain compliance with this standard and cure this deficiency if, during the six-month period following receipt of the NYSE notice, on the last trading day of any calendar month or on the last trading day of this six-month cure period, the Company's common shares have a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30-trading day period ending on the last trading day of that month or the last trading day of the cure period, which for the Company means December 4, 2021.

The Company has responded to the NYSE to confirm its intent to cure this non-compliance. During this period, the Company's common shares will continue to be traded on the NYSE subject to the Company's compliance with other applicable NYSE listing requirements.

Hamilton, Bermuda,

June 29, 2021

Forward looking statements

This press release includes forward looking statements, which do not reflect historical facts and may be identified by words such as "plan", "may", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "should", "will" and similar expressions and include statements relating to the notice from the NYSE as to non-compliance with the minimum price rule and the Company's plan to regain compliance, and other non-historical statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein, including risks related to the Company's ability to be able to regain compliance with NYSE rules and maintain its listing on the NYSE and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---notice-from-nyse-regarding-continued-listing-standard,c3376374

favicon.png?sn=IO28282&sd=2021-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--notice-from-nyse-regarding-continued-listing-standard-301322687.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO28282&Transmission_Id=202106292246PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO28282&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment