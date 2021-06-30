Prairie Provident Reports on AGM Voting Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prairie Provident Reports on AGM Voting Results

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") announces the results of voting on matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's annual meeting held today.

Election of Directors

At the meeting, each of Patrick McDonald, Mimi Lai, Derek Petrie, Ajay Sabherwal and Rob Wonnacott was nominated for election as a director of the Company for the ensuing year. Each such nominee was elected by ordinary resolution, for a term of office ending at the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

The term of office of William Roach, who had served as a director of Prairie Provident since 2018, concluded at the meeting. Dr. Roach decided to retire from the Board of Directors and did not stand for re-election.

"On behalf of the Company and the Board, I want to thank Will for his counsel and many contributions throughout his time as a director of Prairie Provident," said Patrick R. McDonald, Chair of the Board. "We wish him the best in his continuing endeavours."

As previously announced, Tony Berthelet, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has also been appointed as a director.

Detailed results of the voting for each director nominee at the meeting are as follows.

Director Nominee

Votes ForVotes Withheld
Number%Number%
Patrick McDonald (Chair)19,764,87559.4413,486,50440.56
Mimi Lai21,617,12665.0111,634,25334.99
Derek Petrie30,805,91992.652,445,4607.35
Ajay Sabherwal30,604,55292.042,646,8277.96
Rob Wonnacott21,142,93363.5912,108,44636.41

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders also passed an ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Following are detailed results of the voting on that resolution.

Auditor

Votes ForVotes Withheld
Number%Number%
Ernst & Young LLP28,602,72771.2711,527,51028.73

About Prairie Provident

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to grow organically in combination with accretive acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be efficiently developed. Prairie Provident's operations are primarily focused at the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, the Lithic Glauconite and the Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at our Evi area in the Peace River Arch.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Berthelet
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (403) 292-8071
Email: [email protected]

Or

Mimi Lai
Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (403) 292-8171
Email: [email protected]

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.
website: www.ppr.ca


e0e62254-ad01-4f18-bff3-0e27be2971d3

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment