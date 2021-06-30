Logo
Intapp Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

GlobeNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc., a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $26.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from Intapp up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, under the symbol “INTA.” The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Piper Sandler and Raymond James acting as joint book-running managers. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Stifel Nicolaus & Company and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by e-mail at [email protected]; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,600 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox
The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp
[email protected]

Investor Contact:

The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp
[email protected]


