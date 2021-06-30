KKR Strengthens Presence in the Nordics With Stockholm Office

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the opening of a new office in Stockholm, Sweden, building on its strong investment track record in the Nordics and reflecting its growth ambitions for the region. The office will represent all KKR investment platforms, including Private Equity, Infrastructure, Technology and Healthcare Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Credit, across the Nordics.

KKR has an established track record in the Nordic region, managing long-term capital on behalf of a substantial number of investors in the Nordics and having successfully invested more than €5bn of equity in over 22 transactions. In the last two years, KKR has made seven investments in the Nordics including Söderberg & Partners, Sector Alarm, Wolt, Nordic Bioscience, Caruna, Avida and a residential real estate joint venture in Denmark.

In many of these investments, KKR has invested directly alongside founders or families to support their growth ambitions and has provided substantial capital for follow-on acquisitions. 79% of KKR’s investments in Europe over the last decade have been such investments with founder or family owners.

Johannes Huth, Partner and Head of KKR EMEA, and Philipp Freise, Partner and Co-Head of European Private Equity at KKR, said: “Over the last 20 years, we have built strong operations across Europe, providing local companies with access to an unparalleled global network and significant value-added resources. The opening of the Stockholm office further confirms our long-standing commitment to the Nordic region and underlines KKR’s unique strength, combining local presence with our global network and resources.”

Hans Arstad, Director at KKR who will lead the Stockholm office, said: “The Nordic region is a core focus of our European investment activities. We will continue to support Nordic entrepreneurs, companies and management teams with a strong, global network, deep sector expertise and targeted growth acquisitions. We will also specifically focus on investments in companies advancing solutions to global environmental and sustainability challenges, which has been a core investment theme for us.”

Carl Lithander, Managing Director at KKR in the Client and Partner Group, will also be based in Stockholm and will continue to lead fundraising activities and engagement with Nordic investors for the global KKR platform.

Stockholm marks KKR’s ninth office in Europe and the Middle East, in addition to Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, Luxembourg, London, Dubai and Riyadh. KKR’s Stockholm office will be located at Birger Jarlsgatan 15.

