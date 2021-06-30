KKR Strengthens Presence in the Nordics With Stockholm Office

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KKR Strengthens Presence in the Nordics With Stockholm Office

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the opening of a new office in Stockholm, Sweden, building on its strong investment track record in the Nordics and reflecting its growth ambitions for the region. The office will represent all KKR investment platforms, including Private Equity, Infrastructure, Technology and Healthcare Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Credit, across the Nordics.

KKR has an established track record in the Nordic region, managing long-term capital on behalf of a substantial number of investors in the Nordics and having successfully invested more than €5bn of equity in over 22 transactions. In the last two years, KKR has made seven investments in the Nordics including Söderberg & Partners, Sector Alarm, Wolt, Nordic Bioscience, Caruna, Avida and a residential real estate joint venture in Denmark.

In many of these investments, KKR has invested directly alongside founders or families to support their growth ambitions and has provided substantial capital for follow-on acquisitions. 79% of KKR’s investments in Europe over the last decade have been such investments with founder or family owners.

Johannes Huth, Partner and Head of KKR EMEA, and Philipp Freise, Partner and Co-Head of European Private Equity at KKR, said: “Over the last 20 years, we have built strong operations across Europe, providing local companies with access to an unparalleled global network and significant value-added resources. The opening of the Stockholm office further confirms our long-standing commitment to the Nordic region and underlines KKR’s unique strength, combining local presence with our global network and resources.”

Hans Arstad, Director at KKR who will lead the Stockholm office, said: “The Nordic region is a core focus of our European investment activities. We will continue to support Nordic entrepreneurs, companies and management teams with a strong, global network, deep sector expertise and targeted growth acquisitions. We will also specifically focus on investments in companies advancing solutions to global environmental and sustainability challenges, which has been a core investment theme for us.”

Carl Lithander, Managing Director at KKR in the Client and Partner Group, will also be based in Stockholm and will continue to lead fundraising activities and engagement with Nordic investors for the global KKR platform.

Stockholm marks KKR’s ninth office in Europe and the Middle East, in addition to Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, Luxembourg, London, Dubai and Riyadh. KKR’s Stockholm office will be located at Birger Jarlsgatan 15.

-ends-

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629006061r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629006061/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment