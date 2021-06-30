IR expands Cisco portfolio with new support for Webex Meetings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IR expands Cisco portfolio with new support for Webex Meetings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, June 30, 2021

SYDNEY, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (

ASX:IRI, Financial), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, today announces expanded vendor support to include Cisco Webex Meetings as part of the IR Collaborate suite of solutions for enterprise unified communications and collaboration (UCC) environments.

Logo.jpg

This new hybrid solution will be the first ever to support both cloud and on-premises Cisco voice, video, and meeting solutions in one place. It enables complete performance and experience management to help users collaborate seamlessly. With IR Collaborate, customers can:

  • better manage their Webex deployment.
  • access key success metrics, such as user adoption, device utilization, and service health.
  • proactively monitor, troubleshoot and be alerted to issues across their UCC ecosystem.
  • have visibility not just within Webex Meetings, but across their entire environment, including existing on-premises Cisco voice, video, and contact center (CC) solutions, as well as other vendors UCC platforms and services, networks, devices, SBCs and more.

"Today's organizations realize that optimizing workforce experience is the accelerant for productivity. While there is an emerging trend toward integrated communication and collaboration platforms, most workplaces employ "best of breed" solutions from a variety of vendors in compliance with the needs and requirements from the workforce. This requires multi-service management that puts workforce experience first." Marc Beattie, Senior Analyst & Managing Partner, Wainhouse.

"Many of our customers have been relying on Webex by Cisco to enable their remote workforces and one of the challenges they've faced is managing the additional complexity that comes with multi-vendor, hybrid collaboration environments," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at IR. "The onus is on organizations to provide a seamless collaboration experience for their users, and the addition of support for Webex means our customers can do just that, with broader visibility across their entire ecosystems from one place, whether they're in the cloud, on-premises, or a hybrid combination."

IR is a long-standing Cisco preferred solution partner, supporting a wide range of Cisco UCC and CC solutions. Now with support for Cisco Webex Meetings, along with support for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Avaya, Cisco, and more, IR Collaborate enables enterprises and Service Providers to effectively manage multi-vendor unified communication and collaboration environments. IR is uniquely positioned to simplify complexity and ensure customers can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

Click here or contact our team to find out more about how we can help you support Cisco Webex Meetings, as part of your multi-vendor UCC environment.

The IR Collaborate suite of solutions encompasses the products formerly known as Prognosis for Unified Communications, Prognosis for Contact Center, Prognosis StressTest, Prognosis HeartBeat Testing, UC Assessor, and Call Recording Assurance.

favicon.png?sn=CN28867&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ir-expands-cisco-portfolio-with-new-support-for-webex-meetings-301322776.html

SOURCE IR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN28867&Transmission_Id=202106300206PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN28867&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment