Alfa Laval supports Russia's National Clean Air Initiative

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has won an order to supply heat exchangers to one of the largest copper and nickel producers in Russia. The heat exchangers will recover heat from the smelting process and reuse it for heating purposes. The project is part of the producer's sustainability program supporting Russia's National Clean Air initiative.

The order comprises compact heat exchangers which will be used for sulphuric acid cooling. The heat that is recovered and reused amounts to 150 MW. The energy-efficient process will also enable a 45 percent decrease in emissions from the plant.

"Energy efficiency is one of the key contributors to reaching the goals set out in the Paris Agreement and it can deliver more than 40 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions savings over the next 20 years – with half of it coming from industry," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "Our energy efficient heat exchangers enable the industry to save energy and reduce emissions, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval's plate heat exchanger technology is 20-50 percent more efficient than conventional technology used by the industry?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-supports-russia-s-national-clean-air-initiative,c3376777

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-supports-russias-national-clean-air-initiative-301322813.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval