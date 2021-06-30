Spirent Helps Jio Platforms Validate Cloud-Native 5G Core Network

Spirent+Communications+plc ( LSE:SPT, Financial), the leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced a collaboration with Jio Platforms Limited to validate its cloud-native 5G standalone (SA) core network for real-world workloads and traffic conditions using Spirent Landslide.

Jio Platforms, the technology division of Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE), delivers 4G and 5G solutions to customers across India and sees the deployment of a 5G SA core network as vital to realizing the true potential of 5G. Working closely with Spirent, Jio used Landslide to perform core network capacity tests, measure device data throughput, and model a wide variety of complex end-user behavioral call models and mobility scenarios.

“Jio needed to validate performance across its in-house 5G core network functions, while supporting LTE 4G and IMS interfaces,” said Spirent’s VP and General Manager for the APAC region, Peter Tan. “Landslide provided the ideal solution, supporting interfaces across the breadth of the 5G core and, thanks to Landslide’s built-in suite of test cases, dramatically reducing the time to test.”

Landslide successfully validated Jio’s cloud-native 5G core network for heavy signalling and data plane workloads using hardware acceleration technologies, as well as supporting fallback to LTE, while providing support for HD Voice over NR (VoNR). This helped Jio in subjecting its “all IP Network” to 5G and VoNR-based standalone and adjacency tests – seen by Jio as a landmark achievement for its 5G core functions. Landslide also validated compliance to 3GPP functions.

“Because Spirent’s portfolio of solutions can test from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network, we are able support individual node emulation capabilities to perform adjacency tests. This enabled Jio to verify the interoperability, performance, conformance and security of its 5G and IMS networks,” said Tan.

Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Jio Platforms said “Jio is committed to providing a cloud native, hyperscale 5G core network which will solve real-life problems and address unique use cases in India. Our collaboration with Spirent is an important part of achieving this objective. Landslide is a golden reference globally for validating 5G core networks for functionality and performance, allowing us to successfully validate every aspect of the 5G standalone core network – including network slicing, eMBB, MMTC and uRLLC service capabilities. We look forward to leveraging Landslide capabilities for validating diverse 5G use cases with Jio 5G solutions.”

