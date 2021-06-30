Logo
Spirent Helps Jio Platforms Validate Cloud-Native 5G Core Network

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Spirent+Communications+plc (

LSE:SPT, Financial), the leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced a collaboration with Jio Platforms Limited to validate its cloud-native 5G standalone (SA) core network for real-world workloads and traffic conditions using Spirent Landslide.

Jio Platforms, the technology division of Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE), delivers 4G and 5G solutions to customers across India and sees the deployment of a 5G SA core network as vital to realizing the true potential of 5G. Working closely with Spirent, Jio used Landslide to perform core network capacity tests, measure device data throughput, and model a wide variety of complex end-user behavioral call models and mobility scenarios.

“Jio needed to validate performance across its in-house 5G core network functions, while supporting LTE 4G and IMS interfaces,” said Spirent’s VP and General Manager for the APAC region, Peter Tan. “Landslide provided the ideal solution, supporting interfaces across the breadth of the 5G core and, thanks to Landslide’s built-in suite of test cases, dramatically reducing the time to test.”

Landslide successfully validated Jio’s cloud-native 5G core network for heavy signalling and data plane workloads using hardware acceleration technologies, as well as supporting fallback to LTE, while providing support for HD Voice over NR (VoNR). This helped Jio in subjecting its “all IP Network” to 5G and VoNR-based standalone and adjacency tests – seen by Jio as a landmark achievement for its 5G core functions. Landslide also validated compliance to 3GPP functions.

“Because Spirent’s portfolio of solutions can test from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network, we are able support individual node emulation capabilities to perform adjacency tests. This enabled Jio to verify the interoperability, performance, conformance and security of its 5G and IMS networks,” said Tan.

Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Jio Platforms said “Jio is committed to providing a cloud native, hyperscale 5G core network which will solve real-life problems and address unique use cases in India. Our collaboration with Spirent is an important part of achieving this objective. Landslide is a golden reference globally for validating 5G core networks for functionality and performance, allowing us to successfully validate every aspect of the 5G standalone core network – including network slicing, eMBB, MMTC and uRLLC service capabilities. We look forward to leveraging Landslide capabilities for validating diverse 5G use cases with Jio 5G solutions.”

About Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) is an Indian technology company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE), headquartered in Mumbai. Jio Platforms Limited is a product company focussing on innovation in the areas of 4G and 5G networks as well as Cloud and Edge solutions. For more information please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jio.com.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance, and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005133/en/

