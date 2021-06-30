Alligator Bioscience AB and Scandion Oncology A/S present promising preclinical data

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) and Scandion Oncology (Nasdaq Stockholm: SCOL) today announces promising preclinical data from their ongoing collaboration exploring the anti-tumor effects on drug resistant cancer by combining Scandion Oncology's drug candidate SCO-101 and Alligator Bioscience's candidate drug mitazalimab.

The collaboration explores the anti-tumor efficacy of the CD40 antibody mitazalimab in combination with SCO-101 as an addition to chemotherapy (FOLFIRINOX) in chemotherapy-resistant preclinical tumor models. The hypothesis is that SCO-101 will revert chemotherapy resistance and thereby facilitate a strengthening of the anti-tumor effects of mitazalimab.

The combination of mitazalimab and FOLFIRINOX demonstrates a strong anti-tumor response in FOLFIRINOX resistant cancer cells. Importantly, the current data indicate that the anti-tumor effect of SCO-101, mitazalimab and FOLFIRINOX is even more potent than mitazalimab and FOLFIRINOX. The studies are still ongoing and further monitored for anti-tumor effects and survival.

The data further validate the potential of mitazalimab in combination with standard of care chemotherapy such as FOLFIRINOX.

"We are pleased to see that the preliminary results strengthen and expand the preclinical efficacy data for mitazalimab, by demonstrating synergy with FOLFIRINOX even in tumors resistant to chemotherapy. This bodes well for our OPTIMIZE-1 phase II study where we are assessing the efficacy of mitazalimab in combination with FOLFIRINOX in pancreatic cancer. Once we have the full data we will evaluate the possibility of testing of the triple combination in clinical trials," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

The data support the basic concept that SCO-101 in combination with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology is well tolerated and has a very potent anti-tumor effect in vivo on drug resistant cancer cells.

"The very first set of in-vivo data is encouraging. The studies will continue to draw the final conclusions, but this first assessment is supporting our hypothesis and opens for a novel opportunity in our R&D strategy. We are pleased that the collaboration with Alligator Bioscience has enabled us to explore the potential of SCO-101 in the setting of immuno-oncology and are committed to explore the potential of SCO-101 in immuno-oncology further," said Bo Rode Hansen, CEO of Scandion Oncology.

For further information regarding Alligator Bioscience, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 46-540 82 00

For further information regarding Scandion Oncology, please contact:

Bo Rode Hansen, President & CEO

Phone: +45 3810 2017

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.scandiononcology.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 a.m. CEST on June 30, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017 a 4-1BB agonist. Furthermore, the company is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. as well as an undisclosed molecule based on its proprietary Neo-X-Prime™ technology platform with MacroGenics Inc. Out licensed programs include AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotherus Inc.

Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com

Scandion Oncology A/S is a clinical Phase II biotechnology company currently developing first-in-class, oral add-on drugs to existing market leading anti-cancer therapies. As add on to standard anti-cancer therapies, it introduces an effective treatment approach for cancer, which is or has become resistant to cancer-fighting drugs, offering the potential for better response rates, longer survival and improved quality of life. The first-in-class lead candidate, SCO-101, is currently in clinical Phase II. The Company is targeting cancer drug resistance in various treatment modalities including chemotherapy, anti-hormonal therapy and immunotherapy. Scandion Oncology is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. Ticker: SCOL.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at [email protected] or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

