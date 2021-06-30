VoIP-Pal Files Petition for Writ of Certiorari With The Supreme Court Of The United States

WACO, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) ( VPLM) announces that on June 25, 2021 the Company filed a petition for writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States. The petition asks the Court to review the judgment of the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) entered in VoIP-Pal’s cases against Apple and Amazon, Case Nos. 20-1241, 20-1244. The Petition raises the same issues as those pending before the Supreme Court in Am. Axle & Mfg. v. Neapco Holdings LLC (No. 20-891), including whether it is improper to apply 35 U.S.C. §112 considerations to determine whether a patent claims eligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. §101. The Petition requests the Supreme Court hold the Petition pending the outcome of American Axle and, upon a decision in American Axle, that the Petition be granted, the judgment of the Federal Circuit vacated, and the case remanded to the Federal Circuit in light of any decision in American Axle.



The petition has been docketed by the Supreme Court as No. 20-1809 and it can be found here:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/DocketFiles/html/Public/20-1809.html

