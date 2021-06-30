Radware And Acantho Partner to Provide Cloud Web Application Security Protection to Businesses in Italy

MAHWAH, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® ( RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Acantho, a telecommunications subsidiary of Italy-based Hera Group, today announced an expanded partnership to provide cloud web application security protection to enterprise customers in Italy. Through this extended agreement, Acantho has also upgraded its own infrastructure with Radware’s hybrid DDoS protection.



Acantho will now offer Radware’s Cloud WAF service, including Bot Manager, to enterprise customers for enhanced quality of service and application security. With application availability more important to the user experience than ever, web applications are becoming increasingly vulnerable, exposing enterprises to the risk of data breach and financial loss. Cloud WAF Service addresses these threats directly and effectively.

Acantho also upgraded its own infrastructure with Radware’s Hybrid DDoS Attack Protection, which includes a combination of DefensePro solutions and Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection, which offers on-demand cloud DDoS service deployment.

For the past three years, Acantho has relied upon Radware’s DefensePro attack mitigation to provide automated DDoS defense and protection from fast moving, high-volume, encrypted or very short duration threats for its two data centers. Based upon its successful experience with DefensePro and an increased customer demand application protection security due to rapid cloud migration and increased cloud attacks, Acantho turned to Radware again to bring cloud protection to their customers and to strengthen its own infrastructure.

Roberto Privitera, Acantho’s Head of Business Development said, “Our mission is to help companies achieve excellent results in their business through cutting-edge IT services. This past year, we saw a significant number of our customers rapidly migrate to the hybrid cloud, face increased cloud attacks, and require enhanced cloud security to protect their businesses. We have supported this transformation process, also expanding our partnership with Radware to bring cloud application-level security to our customers and by keeping our infrastructure always up-to- date.”

“Due to the rapid shift to the hybrid cloud and higher risk of sophisticated attacks, Acantho enhanced its Radware cloud security solutions to provide customers the flexibility, scalability, and visibility they need to grow and protect their businesses,” said Haim Zelikovsky, Vice President of Cloud Business for Radware. “With this launch, Acantho can offer tremendous business benefits to its customers.”

Radware’s Cloud WAF Service provides enterprise-grade, continuously adaptive web application security protection. Based on Radware’s ICSA Labs certified, market-leading web application firewall, it provides full coverage of OWASP Top-10 threats and automatically adapts protections to evolving threats and protected assets. Radware’s Bot Manager offers comprehensive protection of web applications, mobile apps and APIs from automated threats like bots to help organizations safeguard and grow their online operations.

About Acantho

Acantho is a Cloud Services Provider and a Telco Operator whose data center has been certified to the TIA-942 global quality benchmark for concurrent maintainability. With over 4200 km of proprietary optical fiber, Acantho is interconnected with the main telco operators. It is a regional provider that offers services to local companies who want international-class business services. It serves the main cities of the Emilia Romagna region and north-east of Italy and provides companies and retails with high-performance connectivity, high reliability, maximum security. Acantho has two Data Centers, which are based in Imola and Siziano, where it hosts its systems and from which it provides its Cloud services. Among the strategic objectives of Acantho there is Innovation understood as the development of cutting-edge technologies in core activities in order to offer its customers increasingly advanced and broad services using the best existing technologies and the adoption of innovative.

Acantho is part of Hera Group which is one of the top Italian multi-utility company.

About Radware

Radware ® ( RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

