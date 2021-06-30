Clarivate Releases Journal Citation Reports, Naming the World's Leading Journals

PR Newswire

2021 launch delivers expanded content, new Journal Citation Indicator and revamped user interface

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc ( NYSE:CLVT, Financial), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today released the 2021 update to its annual Journal Citation Reports (JCR)™. The annual JCR release enables the research community to evaluate the world's high-quality academic journals using a range of indicators, descriptive data and visualizations. The reports are used extensively by academic publishers across the globe to evaluate the impact of their journals relative to their field and promote them to the research community.

The JCR is based on 2020 data compiled from the Web of Science Core Collection™, the flagship collection of quality journals, books and conference proceedings in the world's largest publisher-neutral global citation database. The structured data are curated by the global team of experts at Clarivate, who continuously evaluate and select the collections covered to ensure accuracy in journal impact evaluations. These insights enable researchers, publishers, editors, librarians and funders to explore the key drivers of a journal's value for diverse audiences, making better use of the wide body of data and metrics available in the JCR.

Key highlights for 2021:

This year's edition includes more than 20,000 journals from 113 countries across five continents and 254 research categories in the sciences, social sciences, arts and humanities.

More than 14,000 journals have at least one Gold Open Access publication, with more than 4,600 being fully Open Access.

New expanded content : In total, 8,771 journals have been added to the JCR this year with the expansion of content across the full Web of Science Core Collection. The Arts & Humanities Citation Index (AHCI)™ and the Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI)™ will be included in the JCR for the first time this year, accounting for over 70% more content. With this addition the JCR's coverage of journal literature will now reflect the full breadth of research covered in all the journals in the Web of Science Core Collection.

In total, 8,771 journals have been added to the JCR this year with the expansion of content across the full Web of Science Core Collection. The Arts & Humanities Citation Index (AHCI)™ and the Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI)™ will be included in the JCR for the first time this year, accounting for over 70% more content. With this addition the JCR's coverage of journal literature will now reflect the full breadth of research covered in all the journals in the Web of Science Core Collection. New Journal Citation Indicator : Developed by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)™ at Clarivate, this new metric represents the average category-normalized citation impact for papers published in the prior three-year period, providing a single journal-level metric that can be easily interpreted and compared across disciplines. The Journal Citation Indicator will be calculated for all journals in the Web of Science Core Collection – including those that do not have a Journal Impact Factor (JIF)™.

Developed by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)™ at Clarivate, this new metric represents the average category-normalized citation impact for papers published in the prior three-year period, providing a single journal-level metric that can be easily interpreted and compared across disciplines. The Journal Citation Indicator will be calculated for all journals in the Web of Science Core Collection – including those that do not have a Journal Impact Factor (JIF)™. New user experience : The 2021 JCR offers a revamped user interface by which the layered, rich data of the JCR can be easily and intuitively explored and visualized. New graphics improve the user experience with simpler, more direct searching while affording a deeper look into the data. The new interface is based on extensive user feedback and dual access to the new and old platforms will be available through the end of 2021.

The 2021 JCR offers a revamped user interface by which the layered, rich data of the JCR can be easily and intuitively explored and visualized. New graphics improve the user experience with simpler, more direct searching while affording a deeper look into the data. The new interface is based on extensive user feedback and dual access to the new and old platforms will be available through the end of 2021. Early Access content : The expanded coverage in this year's release will introduce Early Access articles, reflecting the earliest availability of new research as it appears in the 'version of record' prior to official publication.

To support objectivity in journal selection and the integrity of the reports, Clarivate has suppressed 10 journals from the JCR this year (without presumption or accusation of wrongdoing), representing 0.05% of the journals listed. Clarivate monitors and excludes journals that demonstrate anomalous citation behavior including where there is evidence of excessive journal self-citation and citation stacking. The methodology and parameters for the effect of journal self-citation on JCR metrics were updated in 2020 to better account for discipline norms. The suppression of a journal from the JCR does not equate to a de-listing from the Web of Science Core Collection.

In addition, an Editorial Expression of Concern has been issued for 11 journals with one or more published items with an atypically high-value contribution to the JIF numerator and a pattern of journal citations disproportionately concentrated into the JIF numerator. Clarivate will continue to review content of this type with the goal of developing additional screening for distortions of the JIF.

Keith Collier, Senior Vice President of Product, Science at Clarivate said: "The carefully selected and structured data within the JCR allows the research community to make better informed, more confident decisions with transparent, publisher-neutral journal intelligence. In 2021, we are proud to introduce new content, a new UI and the Journal Citation Indicator, which is designed to complement the JIF – the original and longstanding metric for journal evaluation – and other metrics currently used in the research community. These latest refinements and additions to the journal intelligence platform's existing store of resources will further support the research community with trusted insights that can inform decisions and accelerate the pace of innovation."

Each journal profile in the JCR provides a rich array of journal intelligence metrics, including:

The Journal Citation Indicator, which represents the average category-normalized citation impact for papers published in the prior three-year period;

the Immediacy Index, which measures how frequently the average article from a journal is cited within the same year as publication;

the journal's rank in category, determined by Journal Impact Factor, expressed as a percentile;

cited half-life, which is the median age, in years, of items in any journal in the category that were cited during the JCR year; and

the Journal Impact Factor, which identifies the frequency with which an average article from a journal is cited in a particular year.

