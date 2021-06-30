Enochian BioSciences Announces Scientific Presentation of Elimination of HBV in Mice with No Evident Toxicity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Enochian BioSciences Announces Scientific Presentation of Elimination of HBV in Mice with No Evident Toxicity

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( ENOB) – Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu, co-founder and inventor of Enochian BioSciences and Director of Seraph Research Institute (SRI), presented data demonstrating daily reduction of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) until it could no longer be detected by the 8th day. No toxicities to the liver or other tissues were identified. The findings were presented during the prestigious International Liver Conference, and presentations can be found (Link to presentations.)

Enochian BioSciences holds the exclusive license for the proprietary technology. The daily measurements, studies of various doses of the product, and toxicity are important components for review by regulatory agencies.

The innovative cellular therapy, known as Hijack RNA, tricks the viruses to use proteins that are needed to reproduce, in order to trigger the infected cells to commit suicide instead of becoming a virus-making factory. On June 21, Enochian BioSciences announced the acquisition of an exclusive license for the use of the Hijack RNA approach as a potential way to treat or prevent any variant of influenza or coronaviruses, including the one that causes COVID-19 (see news release). A similar approach to potentially treat or cure HIV is being developed to expand Hijack RNA as an Enochian BioSciences platform to treat deadly viruses.

Dr. Mark Dybul, a public health expert in HIV and Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board of Enochian BioSciences commented, “The promising data presented by Dr. Gumrukçu builds on growing evidence that this novel strategy could potentially cure HBV, a condition which affects approximately 350 million individuals worldwide. Combined with the promising results from studies to treat or prevent any coronavirus or influenza virus, the data also offers hope that Hijack RNA could be a powerful platform technology to combat some of the most devastating diseases in the world.”

About Enochian BioSciences, Inc.
Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative platforms for gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to potentially cure and treat deadly diseases. The company’s gene-modified cell and immune therapy platforms can potentially be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, all Corona and Influenza virsuses, and Oncology. For more information, please visit Enochianbio.com

About Seraph Research Institute (SRI)
Seraph Research Institute is a Los Angeles-based non-profit research institution, which runs basic science, translational and clinical research in pursuit of cures and effective treatments for chronic viral infections, cancers, and genetic disorders. For more information, please visit Seraphinstitute.org

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian BioScience’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian BioSciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ti?nf=ODI3Mjc3NCM0Mjc1NzU4IzIxMjA2Nzk=
902ceffd-e8f3-4219-9641-664531180104
Contact: [email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment