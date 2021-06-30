Logo
New L3Harris Technologies CEO Expanding Company's Focus on International Partnerships

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

L3Harris Technologies’ (NYSE: LHX) new CEO, Christopher E. Kubasik, expects to expand the company’s focus on partnering with countries around the world to introduce new technologies and help increase economic prosperity and safety in the regions.

Kubasik, who succeeded William M. Brown yesterday as the second CEO in the company’s history, said L3Harris is poised to address customers’ demand for complete end-to-end solutions and to grow its global presence.

“I look forward to travelling again to develop new partnerships and to expand existing relationships, helping our allies overcome their toughest technology challenges,” Kubasik said. “As the leading defense technology provider, we have tremendous capabilities and resources to help allies address their economic, industrial and security needs.”

L3Harris is a global company with a workforce of 48,000 people and operations around the world supporting customers in more than 100 countries. Approximately 20 percent of L3Harris’ revenue comes from customers outside the United States, with the company working to expand its strategic partnerships and grow its global business footprint.

The company is using its industry-leading research and development investments to create exportable solutions for international markets across all domains – air, land, sea, space, and cyber – with emphasis on communication modernization, aircraft missionization, fighter aircraft upgrades and expansions, maritime expansion and autonomy, and multi-domain integration.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005176/en/

